Just over a month after reopening its doors to in-person visitation, the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center has paused in-person visits because of a positive COVID-19 result for someone associated with the long-term care facility.
The case was detected late Wednesday and in-person visitation was shut down immediately, said Dane Joslyn, Campbell County Health spokesperson.
No Legacy residents tested positive for COVID-19 and no employees or residents have had to quarantine because of it, she said.
“It’s extremely difficult,” Joslyn said about tightening the restrictions. “And while we know how to do (visitation) differently and the transition is easier, it’s never going to be the same as face-to-face interaction with families and friends.”
In place of in-person visits, families and residents can still see each other through virtual and window visits until the in-person ban is lifted.
Because of the confirmed case associated with the Legacy, staff and residents will have to return to weekly COVID-19 testing. The facility will have to go two straight weeks without a positive result to resume in-person visits.
“So it could be a moving target,” Joslyn said.
Families reunited March 17 onward when the Legacy resumed in-person visits for the first time in more than a year. In the weeks since, Joslyn said the Legacy received about a few dozen visitors each day, pumping life back into the building.
“Much like we phased it back in when we were able, when cases were low and we didn’t have any positive cases in the Legacy, we have to phase it back in,” Joslyn said. “It’s not an automatic open the doors and let everyone back in, it has to be phased.”
