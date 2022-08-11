Firefighters helped a man out of a tricky situation on Turkey Track Lane Wednesday morning.
The man, age unknown, was working with a construction crew near Mount Pisgah Cemetery. He became trapped under a skid steer when the cover plate of a drill he was using slipped off and pinned his legs underneath, said Dale Izatt, a Campbell County Fire Department division chief. Firefighters were able to use hydraulic equipment, a rescue tool similar to the "jaws of life," to push up the front end of the skid steer and get the man out from under it.
