A 21-year-old man was arrested Friday after reportedly leading police on an early morning motorcycle chase, said Campbell County Sheriff Scott Matheny.
Tyler James Snyder rode alongside a 17-year-old man and both fled after an officer attempted to pull over the two motorcycles near Third Street and Gillette Avenue, Matheny said. A chase ensued and the officer eventually stopped his pursuit after the motorcycles sped off in different directions and he lost sight of the suspects, Matheny said.
