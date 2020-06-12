Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Mostly sunny with gusty winds developing this afternoon. High 86F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 50F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.