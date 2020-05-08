The Wyoming Singer-Songwriters are offering virtual home performances on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook as a way to uplift the community.
“We’ve got an incredibly diverse and talented bunch of singers-songwriters in Wyoming,” said Jon Gardzelewski, the organizer of the concerts, in a press release. “We all thought that perhaps hearing some original Wyoming music would lift some spirits during this tough time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.