The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming has jumped to 70 as of Friday morning, the Wyoming Department of Health reports.
The increase comes after beginning the morning at 56 cases.
With 1,041 tests having been completed at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne, along with 239 tests from commercial labs and a single state test done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 13 of the state's 23 counties now have at least one confirmed case.
In Campbell County, the count remains at a single case, a positive result announced March 20 of an adult woman who was not hospitalized.
Campbell County has so far had 118 tests completed at the state lab and has 22 tests awaiting results.
Fremont and Laramie counties each lead the state with 17 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, followed by Teton County with 10. Natrona has eight, and with a new case announced Friday morning, Sheridan's count is up to five.
Of the 70 cases in Wyoming, the WDH also reports that 17 have already recovered and there have so far been no COVID-19-related deaths in the state.
