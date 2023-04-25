RUNAWAY
300 BLOCK SKYLINE DRIVE: A runaway from Minot, North Dakota, was found Monday afternoon at the Kum and Go gas station at Westover Road and Skyline Drive. Officers received a report that the runaway was at a gas station in Gillette and they found the the 2015 Lexus at the Kum and Go. The 17-year-old runaway was with his friend, a 22-year-old man. The 17-year-old admitted to leaving Minot without permission and was taken to the YES House to wait for his family to pick him up, Detective Sgt. Dean Welch said. The 22-year-old allowed officers to search the car and THC vape cartridges were found. Officers spoke with the county attorney about charging the 22-year-old with harboring a runaway or interference with custody, since the 17-year-old’s mother allegedly told the 22-year-old not to take the teen anywhere. The county attorney’s office asked for a report from the department to consider charges.
PORNOGRAPHY
900 BLOCK CLARION DRIVE: A 28-year-old woman told officers her ex, a 37-year-old man, may be posting nude photographs of her on the website OnlyFans to make money. Another woman in Colorado had messaged the 28-year-old what the man was doing before kicking him out of her home. Welch said the 28-year-old wasn’t sure if the man was in Gillette and the investigation continues.
ASSAULT
1300 BLOCK O’HENRY DRIVE: Family members were separated after conflicting stories of a fight late Monday afternoon. Police officers responded to the home where they found a 17-year-old girl in a vehicle with a bloody nose. When they arrived, a 34-year-old woman came out of the home yelling and said the girl had hit her 15-year-old child. The 17-year-old girl and her sisters, 16 and 14, were at their aunt’s home, while they waited for their mother. They’ve had ongoing issues with their 15-year-old cousin. Officers found that when the 15-year-old girl was leaving the house during an argument, she allegedly hit the 16-year-old in the face and the 34-year-old allegedly hit the 17-year-old. Because of conflicting statements, there were no charges and the investigation continues, Welch said.
INTOXICATION
FLYING J: A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he fell over in the gas station parking lot in front of officers Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the area because of multiple complaints of a drunken man. EMS arrived and said the man also may be under the influence of drugs because of his recent visit to the hospital. He was taken to the hospital at his own request and released with an intoxication citation, Welch said.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
800 BLOCK CHERRY LANE: A 35-year-old woman and her husband, 34, told officers they’d like to trespass the woman’s sisters after they admitted to pranking the two. Monday morning, the 35-year-old reported finding her 2008 Chevy Tahoe had sugar glitter poured into the vents and the man’s 2014 Ram pickup had the same. The woman’s sisters admitted to the prank and said they would pay for the vents to be professionally cleaned, costing about $100. They were given a verbal trespass notice from the home, along with one of their daughters, Welch said.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
HIGHWAY 14-16: A 35-year-old man was arrested by Sheriff’s deputies early Tuesday morning for felony driving under the influence of alcohol, after getting into an argument with his wife. Deputies responded to a report of a crash on the highway but when they arrived, the 35-year-old had pulled over his 2018 Toyota Camry because he was arguing with his wife, 35. The man had bloodshot and watery eyes, smelled like alcohol and was arrested, Sgt. Dan Maul said. It was the man’s sixth DUI in 10 years.
LIVESTOCK
HIGHWAY 450: The state livestock board is investigating reports of animal cruelty at a property off of the highway in southern Campbell County. On Monday, deputies responded to reports of cattle who were allegedly not being treated properly. The documents were passed on to the state board and the investigation continues, Maul said.
