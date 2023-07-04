Local groups work to fill Donkey Creek Festival's void

By this time last year, the Donkey Creek Festival had already come and gone.
Vendors, musicians, artists and visitors had packed up their bags after enjoying time at the festival set up outside of the Gillette College Tech Center. Four months later, locals found out that the festival that had become a summer staple for more than 15 years was “suspended indefinitely.”
At the time, organizers said a lack of funding and volunteers contributed to the festival’s suspension but they hoped in the future it would find its way back.
This year, the spirit of the festival will live on by way of the newly created Festival by the Creek.
Angela Hartley-Drube and Tone Campese have worked to create a lineup of artists who will play from about noon to 5 p.m. at the Arts and Celebrations by the Creek venue.
“Since Donkey Creek wasn’t happening, an event like that was something I’d had in my dreams or future forecast for a minute,” Hartley-Drube said. “I never wanted to conflict with anyone but when they said Donkey Creek was done I thought, ‘this is my opportunity.’”
Hartley-Drube owns the venue that opened in 2021 and she reached out to Campese who is musically inclined and also works at the Live 2 Dance studio and events venue. In the last 10 months, the two brought down initially grandiose dreams to a realistic level.
“I’m not asking for any public funding and I haven’t asked for sponsors this year,” Hartley-Drube said. “But if it continues to grow that’s definitely a future intent. I just wanted to have something going this year.”
Along with the event put on by Campese and Hartley-Drube, another local group has also come to the forefront in bringing back the local music and art festival.
Both groups said they’d be interested in seeing what a collaboration looks like and although their ideas look somewhat different the intent is to find a way to fill the void left behind by a festival that gave locals and guests a place to enjoy art and music, while hanging out with friends.
Different ideas
The festival this week will bring in a lineup of local artists who are playing for no money, Hartley-Drube said. The reason she’s charging for the festival is in the hopes the money can be used to give each band a tip for their work and the time they give.
“That’s the goal is just to be able to tip the band,” she said.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on while they enjoy the music and while there is no beer tent, there will be food for sale and a few vendors will also set up shop. The event is dog-friendly as long as the pups stay on a leash.
Kids games and chalk art also will be available to keep young ones occupied as the day goes on.
She hopes the event can become an annual festival and at some point it’s profitable enough to start a scholarship fund for kids who want to participate in a class or workshop they otherwise wouldn’t be able to.
Next year, Robert Henning said the newly formed Donkey Creek Festival board has the resources to pull off a summer festival but there’s still uncertainty about following years.
“We applied for 1% money from both the city and county that we would use really as matching funds for other grants,” Henning said. “We didn’t receive any funds from either the city or county, which was certainly disappointing.”
The group was awarded a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council and is still looking at options through the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund. The grant money and leftover funds from the previous Donkey Creek board will be enough for a 2024 music and art fest.
At this point, Henning said the plan is for the event to take place at Big Lost Meadery, since another board member, Bob Hewitt-Gaffney, is a co-owner and the venue space would be donated. The group also floated a future idea of having some way for the entire downtown to participate in the festival, eventually including shops and restaurants in the fun.
“It’s certainly a dream at this point,” Henning said. “But those of us on the board, that’s really what we wanted to see was this thing saved.”
A music and art festival is something that can be found in towns across the state and since Henning said Gillette is the third largest community in Wyoming, there’s no reason it can’t have a festival like the one found in Ten Sleep.
“How can those tiny towns support it?” he asked. “They get together and make it happen and I think we can do the same.”
Both groups hope that one day the event isn’t something that’s difficult to host but rather a day everyone pitches in to build up. With a little funding or volunteering from multiple entities or community members, Henning said it’s something that’s feasible and clearly a celebration many are willing to invest in.
