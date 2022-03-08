“Jump Shot: The Kenny Sailors Story” will be shown at 2 p.m. Sunday at Campbell County Public Library.
The film features Kenny Sailors, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant but focuses on Sailors, who is the proclaimed developer of the modern day jump shot. He played for the University of Wyoming Cowboys. His jump shot helped guide Wyoming to a 31-2 record during the 1942-1943 season. Sailors was a three-time All-American (1942, 1943, 1946).
