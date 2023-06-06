A fugitive from Campbell County who served prison time in Utah after a shootout with law enforcement has returned to Gillette to face her charges, and now faces more prison time.
Jamie Carol Wheeler (aka Cleghorn) returned to the Campbell County court system in February after fleeing in 2020 when she was charged with working with Brett Gilman Johnson, 53, to burglarize multiple storage units in the area.
She pleaded guilty to felony counts of conspiracy to commit burglary at her change of plea hearing May 22.
District Judge Stuart S. Healy III dismissed felony counts of meth and marijuana possession, per a plea agreement with prosecutors, who recommend five to 10 years in prison for the guilty pleas.
The imposed five- to 10-year sentence for each conviction would run concurrent to each other if the deal is followed.
Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29.
While serving prison time in Utah, Wheeler, 43, wrote a letter to the Sixth Judicial District Court wanting to settle the outstanding charges against her in Campbell County.
“I’m trying to fix the warrant I have there with you guys,” she wrote, according to court documents. “I’ve been in prison since Oct. 7, 2020. My release date is (Jan.) 31, 2023. Is there anyway that I can get a promise to appear or get a court date set up before (Sept.) 31, 2023 so I could get my warrant taken care of(?)”
Wheeler pleaded not guilty at her Feb. 28 District Court arraignment to two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, meth possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession.
She waived her preliminary hearing Feb. 21, binding her over to District Court.
Just over a week after missing their Sept. 28, 2020 preliminary hearing while out on bond, Johnson and Wheeler shot at officers with the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Department in Utah, just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 as officers were attempting to serve an arrest warrant for them at a home in Milburn, Utah.
Wheeler and Johnson then fled into the nearby mountains, sparking a manhunt that included K-9 units and helicopters from the Department of Public Safety.
The officers retreated when they were shot at and nobody was hurt.
The Sanpete County Sheriff’s Department reported the pair was caught at about 4:45 p.m. the next day without incident by Utah County SWAT.
“The capture comes after two days of scouring the Milburn area, which involved following footprints and following up on possible sightings called in by residents in the area,” according to the department’s Facebook page at the time.
In the end, they were caught less than a mile northwest of their residence.
The sheriff’s department also said the public being alert and providing leads “were crucial in locating the fugitives.”
Wheeler pleaded guilty in May 2021 to counts of possession of a firearm by a restricted person, illegal discharge of a firearm and forgery and was sentenced to up to five years in Utah State Prison, according to the Sanpete Messenger.
Johnson was sentenced in June 2022 to up to 15 years in prison, according to the same Utah newspaper.
In Campbell County, Johnson and Wheeler were charged with manipulating security cameras at two self-storage businesses in Gillette in September 2020 and breaking into 17 storage units. The warrant for their arrest was issued when they failed to appear in Circuit Court for a late September 2020 preliminary hearing.
Among the items stolen were 18 guns from one of the units, according to Campbell County court records.
Police learned Sept. 20, 2020 that someone had broken into four storage units at Southern Drive Storage. The security video showed a dark-colored Mercedes with a New Mexico license plate going into the facility at about 1 p.m. Someone wearing a mask and dark clothing could be seen going to a storage unit before the surveillance turned blurry from something being sprayed on it. They later learned that Wheeler had sprayed it with WD-40, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case.
At 8 p.m. that day, police learned that 13 storage units had been broken into at Antelope Valley Storage. There, the cameras had been broken off their pedestals by what they later learned was a stick carried by Johnson, according to the affidavit.
Before the cameras were altered, police saw the same dark-colored Mercedes and a man with a mask, dark clothing and white gloves carrying a stick, according to the affidavit.
About five hours later, police pulled over a dark-colored Mercedes with New Mexico tags with Johnson and Wheeler inside, according to the affidavit. Also in the car were items that led police to suspect them of the burglaries, including a cordless grinder, two pairs of white gloves, other gloves and masks, two pairs of bolt cutters, a pry bar, can of WD-40 and other tools.
Police got a search warrant to search Johnson’s home on Wagonhammer. Inside they found:
- 15 long guns, three handguns and firearms parts stolen from an Antelope Valley Storage unit.
- A black purse and credit card stolen from a Southern Drive Storage unit.
- A microscope, toiletries, purse and wicker basket stolen from a Southern Drive Storage unit.
- 25.3 grams of meth and 20.5 grams of marijuana.
- Two plasma cutters that Wheeler described as being used to break into the units.
- DeWalt grinder materials.
- A red tote of clothing supplies taken from one of the units at Antelope Valley.
Wheeler told police that Johnson took photos of the guns, saying they belonged to him, but that he wanted her to contact her husband to try to sell them to him, according to the affidavit.
Wheeler said she had met Johnson while working at a truck stop in Ogden, Utah, and became romantically involved with him in the six months leading up to their arrest. They traveled around the area delivering parts and detailing vehicles. They had lived in Gillette the past two months.
Johnson said at the time he didn’t know anything about burglaries at storage units.
The two also were suspected of coin machine burglaries in Casper, Rawlins and Spearfish, South Dakota. A Rawlins detective said video surveillance showed a white Dodge pickup with Campbell County plates registered to Johnson towing a flatbed trailer and a dark-colored Mercedes. Gillette police found the pickup and trailer at the Wagonhammer house, according to court documents.
