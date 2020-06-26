Residents will be able to learn more about amateur radio operators this weekend. 

The Northeast Wyoming Amateur Radio Association will host a Field Day from noon Saturday to noon Sunday at the Campbell County Fire Station 3, 110 4J Rd.

