The Gillette Chamber Singers, directed by Joel Schreuder, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church.
The spring concert is free but donations are welcomed.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Cloudy and windy with on and off snow showers mainly during the morning. High 38F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 29, 2022 @ 12:13 pm
The Gillette Chamber Singers, directed by Joel Schreuder, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the First Presbyterian Church.
The spring concert is free but donations are welcomed.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.