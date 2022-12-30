A 65-year-old man was arrested for aggravated assault after pointing a gun at a deputy Thursday morning.
The man's nephew, a 31-year-old man, called the Sheriff’s Office, saying the two had been in a fight at the uncle's house. The nephew had left the house before calling law enforcement, said Sheriff's Lt. Paul Pownall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.