The Powder River Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol will open its annual series of Wreaths Across America ceremonies Saturday in Gillette, and the following days in Wright and Recluse.
Maj. Toni Brown, the Campbell County coordinator of Wreaths Across America, said the public ceremonies — the “Remember, Honor & Teach National Remembrance” — to honor veterans will begin at 11 a.m. in Gillette on Saturday in the Mount Pisgah Cemetery reception rooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.