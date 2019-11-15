Gillette city employees walked through Campbell County’s old Weed and Pest building on Stocktrail Avenue on Thursday, preparing for the city and county’s joint live auction Saturday.
Old stationary bikes and elliptical machines filled up one corner of the building. Chairs, desks and filing cabinets were seemingly everywhere.
There were copiers and printers, refrigerators and TVs, as well as a 66-inch tall fireproof safe.
The city used to do an annual live auction, but it moved to eBay to sell surplus equipment for a number of reasons, said city spokesman Geno Palazzari.
A lot of staff time was spent gathering the items and cataloging them, and certain items weren’t being bid on because their uses were limited. For example, there was automated equipment from Gillette Public Access that didn’t have a use anywhere else in Gillette.
The city started doing the auction online to reach a larger audience, and it was “seeing a pretty good return,” Palazzari said.
But this year, the city had a lot of office equipment because of a remodel of City West, and that was “the genesis” behind the decision to do a live auction, he said.
“We figured it’d be a good idea to have that for people to pick up here in town,” he said. “The idea is to try to move as much of this as possible.”
If something isn’t sold Saturday, it will most likely be thrown away, Palazzari said.
The city was looking for a place to store all of the stuff, because the abandoned warehouse the city had previously used for storage has been repurposed. The city reached out to the county, which had already been using the old Weed and Pest building on Stocktrail Avenue for storage.
“Since they already had that stuff there, that gave us the idea to join forces on that and share some costs,” Palazzari said.
The auction begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at 203 Stocktrail Ave. Justin Biesheuvel of Biesheuvel Auction & Appraisal will oversee the auction.
“We’ll have a good crowd. I bet we have 250 people,” he said, adding that his goal is to bring in at least $25,000 Saturday.
Some of the more interesting items that will be up for bid come from the Police Department’s evidence division, he said. There are iPads, a Nintendo DS, a new iPhone, a security system and various tools.
The Police Department has gone through the necessary legal steps to make sure the items can be sold to the public, Palazzari said.
Two cars are part of the sale, including a red 2016 Ford Taurus with only 17,000 miles on it. Both cars have severe hail damage, but “we’ve already had a lot of interest in those,” Biesheuvel said.
Palazzari said he doesn’t think the city will go back to having an annual live auction, but does not rule it out for sometime in the future. In the meantime, it will continue doing online auctions.
