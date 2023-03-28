The St. John Paul II Catholic School will host its annual Springfest fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Cam-plex Energy Hall.
The night includes a prime rib dinner and seafood option for those participating in Lent, a live and silent auction and live music from the LeadSlingers. Carly Goosman, marketing and fundraising coordinator, said Springfest is the school’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The theme this year is: “Little Bit Country, Little Bit Rock N’ Roll.”
