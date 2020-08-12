City sees decline in sales tax revenues
Shoppers browse items for sale along Gillette Avenue Wednesday morning. According to the City of Gillette, sales tax revenues have declined by about 28% since April.

 News Record Photo/Mike Moore

The city of Gillette’s sales tax revenues have declined by about 28% since April. 

Sales tax collections in June came in at about $2.6 million, a 5% drop from May's $2.8 million. April's sales tax was about $3.7 million. 

Rezident

With sales tax revenue dropping at this rage, shouldn’t mayor king-carter RESIGN!

