Aurora Keffeler holds a clue for a scavenger hunt as Aeliana Rader, 7, and Harper Rice, 6, reach for it at the Campbell County Public Library’s Valentine’s Day Party on Wednesday. The event included making valentines, enjoying love-themed snacks and the scavenger hunt.
Valentine's Day came early for kids attending the Campbell County Library's Valentines Day Party on Wednesday. Pink and red greeted the kids in the Wyoming Room, from the paper tables spread out across the floor to work on arts and crafts, to hearts across the wall to a spread of pink and red snacks.
Most kids were hard at work making valentines for their parents. Addison Ludwar, 9, made sure to place plenty of heart stickers on one for her mom, along with the message, "I love your food."
