Christie Brink, right, and Kaylene Shelledy make the rounds to ensure the Festival of Trees displays are ready for the public at Cam-plex on Thursday afternoon. This year’s 29th annual event began Friday and runs through Sunday at the Wyoming Center. The festival has raised more than $2.4 million for local health care initiatives over its lifetime.
Busy workers scurried across the vast open expanse of the Wyoming Center on Thursday, some with arms full of lights to highlight displays while others finessed the fluffing of faux snow surrounding countless ornately decorated trees lining the room.
With the final moments to set up this year's Festival of Trees ticking off the clock Thursday afternoon, Campbell County Healthcare Foundation executive director Nachelle McGrath looked around at the more than 60 creatively-decorated trees and couldn't help but feel optimistic about this year's fundraiser, which runs throughout the weekend.
