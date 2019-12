By the numbers

267: Times the three K-9 units at the Sheriff's Office were used in 2019

218: Drug sniffs and searches conducted by the Sheriff's K-9 units

91: Drug charges and arrests that resulted from a Sheriff's K-9 sniff or search

106: Agency assists, mainly for the Police Department or Highway Patrol

479: Times the three K-9 units at the Police Department were used in 2019. 467 of them were drug sniffs and searches

69: Drug charges and arrests that resulted from a police K-9 sniff or search

115: Agency assists, mainly for the Sheriff's Office or Highway Patrol

746: Total K-9 calls between the two agencies in 2019

160: Total drug arrests and charges resulting from the two agencies' K-9 units