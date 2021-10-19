Eight more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Campbell County on Tuesday as the Wyoming Department of Health announced 56 more COVID-19 related deaths statewide.
There have now been 95 COVID-19 related deaths in Campbell County, part of 1,136 COVID-19 related deaths recorded in Wyoming since the pandemic began.
Of the eight Campbell County deaths, six were known to have health conditions increasing their risk of developing severe illness related to COVID-19. The other two were adult men who did not have known health conditions increasing their risk of severe illness or death, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Campbell County tallied 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, but its active case count dropped to 197, its first time blow 200 active cases since mid-August.
Campbell County Memorial Hospital had 20 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, the third highest mark in the state, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 12,617 (Oct. 18)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 10,769 (Oct. 18)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,112 (as of Oct. 18)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 12
- Number of probables: 856
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 427
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 7,584
- Number of active cases: 197
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 8,125
- Recoveries in past seven days: 291 (as of Monday)
- New deaths: 8
- Overall deaths: 95
- Hospitalizations today: 20 (as of Monday)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 166
- Number of probables: 19,396
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 4,077
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 78,179
- Number of active cases: 3,532
- New deaths: 56
- Overall deaths: 1,136
- Hospitalizations today: 219 (as of Monday)
