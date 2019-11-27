The Moose Lodge will be hosting its 30th annual free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday.
“It just grows and it’s a lot of fun,” said Kim Hughes, the Lodge’s bar manager.
It will run from noon to 3 p.m. at the Moose Lodge at 2704 Hackathorn Lane. All the food will be homemade.
Thirty years is a remarkable feat, but nothing special is planned to mark the 30th anniversary.
“Maybe for the 50th we will do something,” she said.
People from all walks of life can enjoy the Thanksgiving meal. The lodge will also deliver for free.
Staff and volunteers will start preparing food Wednesday afternoon and will come in early on Thanksgiving to continue to get things ready. The lodge will have about 20-25 turkeys, 15 hams, plenty of stuffing or dressing, other sides, bread and pies.
Some volunteers show up at 4 a.m. to start working on the feast, but the rest come between 10-11 a.m. Food is served starting at noon. From then till 2 p.m.. it’s packed, Hughes said.
“We serve all day,” she said. “It’s kind of like Thanksgiving at the house, you kind of eat all day.”
When the event started, about 10 people took the Moose Lodge up on their Thanksgiving offer. Last year, they served 400 people and delivered meals to 40 homes. The number from a year ago is expected to be about the same Thursday, she said.
“People need food and Thanksgiving,” Hughes said.
Residents, however, will not be eating on plastic plates.
“Anna (Roff) told us to make sure we have real plates and silverware,” Hughes said.
There are people constantly doing dishes. A trailer is brought in and a couple of people boil water all day long. Last year, 200-300 plates were washed.
The plates last a while, however.
“It’s toward the end we have to wash them,” she said. “It’s kind of like a regular restaurant, just really busy. New volunteers stand in awe, but we usually find jobs for everybody.”
As for the volunteers themselves, the Lodge has seen an increase in recent years.
“It’s gotten bigger. There are a lot more people,” she said.
After hearing about the Moose Lodge’s Thanksgiving dinner, people call and want to help. Facebook has really blown it up, it’s easier to advertise, Hughes added.
“This is my 16th year doing it,” she said. “It’s just fun. Even if I didn’t work here, I would probably still be involved with this.”
After dinner, any turkey or ham leftovers will be part of Christmas baskets that also consist of pieces, potatoes, “anything that we get,” Hughes said.
Any cash donations are given to the Council of Community Services.
