Seven more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Wyoming on Tuesday, raising the state’s total coronavirus-related death toll to 747 since the pandemic began.
The seven newly counted deaths occurred in Crook, Laramie, Natrona, Park and Platte counties, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The COVID-19 related death count in Campbell County remains at 60.
Two new confirmed cases were added in Campbell County on Tuesday, but five new recovered cases dropped the county’s active case count to 16, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,679 (as of June 28)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 7,819 (as of June 28)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,011
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 2
- Number of probables: 547
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 26
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,633
- Number of active cases: 16
- Recoveries: 5,105
- Recoveries in past seven days: 25
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 60
- Hospitalizations today: 2 (as of June 28)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 77
- Number of probables: 9,941
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 581
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 52,254
- Number of active cases: 461
- New deaths: 7
- Overall deaths: 747
- Hospitalizations today: 50 (as of June 28)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.