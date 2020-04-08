The city of Gillette has temporarily stopped its street sweeping operations because of COVID-19.
It will, however, continue to plow after snowstorms, if needed.
"When it is snowing, drifting and icing, it creates an immediate physical hazard for people and property for which the Public Works Department must respond," said city spokesman Geno Palazzari. "The scoria left over does not pose such a threat, although it is unsightly."
The largest concern with street sweeping is that it would require bringing workers within close proximity of one another.
"We are not sweeping streets in order to maintain social distancing recommendations," he said.
The state continues to ask residents to follow social distancing and not be closer than 6 feet from another person.
"There is also the maintenance of the sweepers that would cause us to bring in vehicle maintenance staff," Palazzari said. "Some of the regular maintenance on the sweepers requires at least two people being in close proximity. Sweepers require frequent maintenance due to the nature of the work."
Typically, city street sweepers are out year-round.
"If we get warm weather in the winter, our sweepers are on the streets cleaning up," he said. "During the spring and summer months, our goal is to make two complete passes of the city."
