Two more people in Campbell County have recovered from the coronavirus.
On Monday morning, two women — one in her 50s and one in her 60s — were reported to have recovered. They are the seventh and eighth patients to recover from COVID-19. Neither of them had to be hospitalized.
Campbell County's 11th case, which was confirmed Sunday, is a woman in her 20s. She does not require hospitalization and is quarantined at home.
