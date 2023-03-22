Mustangs (copy)
Buy Now

Mustangs defender Wondell Rutledge celebrates after a big defensive stop during last season's 49-40 playoff loss to the Billings Outlaws in Montana. The Mustangs will have their first home game of the season at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cam-plex.

 News Record File Photo

The Gillette Mustangs will take on the Sioux City Bandits in their first home game of the season at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center. The season will run from the end of March through the end of May.

Those interested in buying tickets can either buy season tickets to all six home games or each game individually. Adult season passes cost $119 for ages 13 and older, a kids season pass costs $64. Kids ages five and younger are free.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.