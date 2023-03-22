The Gillette Mustangs will take on the Sioux City Bandits in their first home game of the season at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center. The season will run from the end of March through the end of May.
Those interested in buying tickets can either buy season tickets to all six home games or each game individually. Adult season passes cost $119 for ages 13 and older, a kids season pass costs $64. Kids ages five and younger are free.
