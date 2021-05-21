Park visitors walk through the Campbell County Arboretum at Cam-plex Park as trees begin to bloom Wednesday morning, displaying a vibrant landscape of various hues for folks to enjoy while spending time outdoors.
Just over two months after the official day of the spring season hit the northern hemisphere March 20, vegetation around northeast Wyoming and Gillette is finally starting to see its own, much later spring season.
A significant warm-up throughout the week that saw temperatures frequently top 70 and creep into the low 80s, coupled with recent rainstorms, has brought a vibrant landscape back to Gillette as grasses green up and trees leaf into colorful hues signifying spring has finally sprung.
