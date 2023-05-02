Music fees
With Music Service Center closing its doors, the school district will add a music kit to the fee schedule for upcoming school years that includes music books, cleaning items, and necessary instrument equipment, like reeds or valve oil, for students.

A new kit that includes items like reeds, valve oil and music books for school musicians will now be added to the school district’s music fees in upcoming school years. Previously, the supplies were provided through Music Service Center that is now closing its doors.

