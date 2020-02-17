The 10th annual Climbing Competition on the rock wall at the Campbell County Recreation Center on Saturday drew a crowd as parents and bystanders watched the climbers make their way up new routes to the top.
There were five divisions of competition: beginner, intermediate, advanced, senior and open. All had different colored routes laid out with varying degrees of difficulty.
