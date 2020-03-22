“It was the best of times; it was the worst of times …” The opening of Charles Dickens’ novel “The Tale of Two Cities” speaks loudly if we have ears to hear.
The story of hope and love in the midst of bad times can surely be applied today! Human nature can, and is, a hard thing to predict. When threatened, we usually flee or fight. In the midst of hardship we can love or hate, threaten or encourage, all dependent upon the heart of the person or persons involved.
Growing up in Gillette since the mid 1950s, I have witnessed both the good and the bad times. This community I love has always come together in times of need to support each other. The oil, gas and coal industries have been a blessing to us as a community, which I think we have many times taken for granted. We have had prosperity that has grown our city, built our schools and paid our salaries, things that many communities take for granted.
I hope we have not. The one thing that these hardships have taught us is resilience and trust. The industries and the people who have followed them have found out what the ranchers and farmers of this community already knew — this is a hard place to make a living and we need each other.
When the worst happens the best comes out in this community, because we have a community worth fighting for and preserving for our children and grandchildren. Our hope and faith is not in man, but will always rest in our Creator who knows best.
So Gillette, let our light shine in the next coming weeks. Will it be the worst or the best of times? I’m still believing for the best!
Marty Crump is the senior pastor at Family Life Church.
