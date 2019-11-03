Machine tool instructor Tony Giest places a mill in a CNC Machine at the Gillette College Technical Education Center on Friday. Giest will be one of the instructors of a new rapid prototyping class that is in the initial stages of development.
A Bendix air brake training module is ready for students to use in the Gillette College Technical Education Center Diesel Technology Lab. The training module will likely be used in the college’s new truck driving course.
Chad Weinand places a face mill back as he goes over safety procedures and how to use the Super Mini Mill in Tony Giest’s computerized numerical control (CNC) turning and machining class at the Gillette College Technical Education Center in September.
Gillette College has received approval to offer four new non-credit programs, all seen as a need by Campbell County industries, within a year or so.
The programs — ranging from hydraulic maintenance and industry tech to a tractor-trailer driving certificate and rapid prototype manufacturing — will be offered in Gillette and at Sheridan College, said Estella Castillo-Garrison, vice president for academic affairs in the Northern Wyoming Community College District. They were among 63 non-credit programs at four Wyoming colleges receiving approval from the Wyoming Community College Commission as part of the Wyoming Works grant process aimed at filling skilled labor needs in Wyoming with a focus on older, non-traditional students.
