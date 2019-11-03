Gillette College has received approval to offer four new non-credit programs, all seen as a need by Campbell County industries, within a year or so.

The programs — ranging from hydraulic maintenance and industry tech to a tractor-trailer driving certificate and rapid prototype manufacturing — will be offered in Gillette and at Sheridan College, said Estella Castillo-Garrison, vice president for academic affairs in the Northern Wyoming Community College District. They were among 63 non-credit programs at four Wyoming colleges receiving approval from the Wyoming Community College Commission as part of the Wyoming Works grant process aimed at filling skilled labor needs in Wyoming with a focus on older, non-traditional students.

