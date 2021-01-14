The 24 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Campbell County on Thursday brings the county’s total over 4,000 since the pandemic began.
There have been 4,011 confirmed cases and 422 probables, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Still, recovered cases have slightly outpaced new cases over the past week, bringing the active cases down from last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have remained steadily in the single digits this week, with eight Thursday.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 24
- Number of probables: 422
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 114
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,011
- Number of active cases: 86
- Recoveries: 4,285
- Recoveries in past seven days: 131
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 45
- Hospitalizations today: 8
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 345
- Number of probables: 7,073
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 2,152
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 41,628
- Number of active cases: 2,052
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 522
- Hospitalizations today: 89
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,535 (1,136)
Natrona: 5,341 (1,680)
Campbell: 4,011 (422)
Fremont: 3,643 (577)
Albany: 3,301 (338)
Sweetwater: 3,125 (125)
Sheridan: 2,223 (517)
Weston: 517 (85)
Crook: 368 (31)
Johnson: 355 (223)
