National Native American Heritage Month will be featured as part of the Rockpile Mueseum’s on-going “Black & Yellow Theatre: Voices of the Powder River Basin from the Black Hills to Yellowstone” series. Native American educators Whitney Rencountre and Jessie Taken Alive-Rencountre will present their Lakota/Dakota heritage through music, dance and storytelling Nov. 23 at the Campbell County Rockpile Museum.
The Campbell County Rockpile Museum will host Native American educators in celebration of National Native American Heritage Month at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 23 as the next installment of “Black & Yellow Theatre: Voices of the Powder River Basin from the Black Hills to Yellowstone.”
Native American educators Whitney Rencountre and Jessie Taken Alive-Rencountre will share their culture and history through music, dance and storytelling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.