Tuesday night, the Gillette City Council will vote on a resolution to appoint a third party to review allegations against City Council members made by a former city administrator.
Attorneys through the city of Cheyenne will review the texts and the allegations made by Patrick Davidson. Former Cheyenne City Attorney Michael R. O’Donnell and former senior assistant attorney general Donna A. Murray will be conducting the review.
