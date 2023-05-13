For the second straight year, things are looking up for the City of Gillette when it comes to sales tax and budgets.
The city has a proposed budget of $161 million for fiscal year 2023-24, a 4.7% increase from the current fiscal year’s budget of $153.6 million that was approved last June.
The city’s enterprise funds — power, water, sewer, solid waste and fiber — make up 50% of the city’s total expenses, at $80.4 million. The money made from these utilities goes into their respective funds and are not spent on anything else.
Finance Director Michelle Henderson said that at the end of last fiscal year, sales tax was on a “pretty steep upward trend.” Because of this, the city increased its revenue by 11% for this current fiscal year.
The city is projecting a 24% increase in revenues compared to this current fiscal year.
“Even with this, we feel like this is a conservative budget based on our actual receipts,” Henderson said.
When coming up with projected general fund revenues, Henderson said she and her staff look at the past 12 months of sales tax receipts and take the six lowest months. They then spread out the number for a whole year.
“This year, that would’ve put us at the $28, $29 million mark, but we didn’t feel comfortable with that,” Henderson said.
She eventually settled on projecting $27 million in sales tax that will go into the city’s general fund of $42.3 million. Even with this, “we are well below the last 12 to 13 months worth of proceeds,” Henderson said.
She said it’s difficult to budget based on projected numbers, so it’s important to remain conservative.
“There is no easy way to budget for sales tax because we’re always reactive to the economy and so many other things going on in the market, we don’t get any sales tax data on the front end,” she said. “We never know what those numbers are going to look like, there’s no ‘normal’ in our tax revenue.”
Of the $161 million overall budget, the city is spending $101.4 million, or 63%, on operations, while capital projects will take up 29.5%, or $47.4 million.
The city’s personnel costs are at $34.5 million, up more than $2 million from the previous year. This includes a 5% cost of living adjustment.
Henderson said that it might be time to look at the city’s reserve policy.
Right now, the general fund must have 150 days of operating reserves, and the enterprise funds must have 90 days of reserves. Henderson said there have been talks about going to 180 days of reserves. The industry standard is 90 days.
“There’s a fine line between putting money back into your community or keeping it in reserves,” she said.
City Councilman Nathan McLeland agreed, saying that economic downturns make these conversations difficult.
“Do you go into those reserves, try and smooth that valley out, wait for the next up-cycle, or do you cut right away, keep that reserve going?” he asked.
