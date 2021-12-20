A 48-year-old man was arrested for domestic battery, assault and breach of peace Saturday night after he attacked his wife and threw a chair through a living room window.
Officers were contacted by a 44-year-old woman who said the suspect was attacking his wife. The 48-year-old man allegedly hit his wife in the chest before a scuffle ensued and they wound up on the ground, Police Lt. Kelly Alger said.
