STOLEN VEHICLE
HERITAGE VILLAGE: Police helped the Worland Police Department find a stolen Freightliner semi-truck in the Heritage Village subdivision. Officers from Worland reported that GPS coordinates from the stolen truck placed it in the Gillette neighborhood and local officers went to the area and found the truck. The truck has been recovered and Worland police have been notified, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
DRUGS
LONG JOHN SILVER’S: Officers arrested a 26-year-old restaurant employee after he was telling his co-workers that he had drugs in his backpack. The store’s general manager, a 60-year-old woman, told police what the man had been telling other employees. When officers talked to him, he denied having a backpack but eventually admitted to it and let them search it. Inside they found 0.5 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia. He was arrested for meth possession, Wasson said.
HIGHWAY 59 AND EAST EIGHTH STREET: A 25-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday night for using meth after Sheriff’s deputies pulled her over for entering the roadway without yielding first. A drug dog alerted deputies that drugs were in the car and they found a dirty syringe under the driver’s seat. She performed field sobriety tests and was ultimately arrested for using meth and taken to jail on a 12-hour hold, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
FRAUD
1000 BLOCK COUNTRY CLUB ROAD: Police are investigating a potential fraud incident in which a woman who works for a freight broker reported paying a fraudulent trucking quote. The company oversaw a lumber haul to Missouri and paid an invoice to one trucking company, then received an invoice from a second trucking company that actually delivered the load. The $1,472.50 payment was made to the company that wrongly billed the freight broker and the investigation continues, Wasson said.
THEFT
CONSTITUTION DRIVE: A 22-year-old man believes he saw his missing laptop in the backseat of his neighbor’s vehicle. The man told police Tuesday night that he had left the laptop and VR goggles on the ground while moving other items into his apartment July 14. He thought those items were lost among the rest of his things. But then he saw a laptop in the 2006 Ford parked near his apartment complex, although he wasn’t certain it was his laptop. Police tried calling the vehicle owner and knocked on an apartment door but couldn’t get hold of him. The items are valued at $1,500 and the investigation is ongoing, Wasson said.
WARRANT
COMMON CENTS: A 63-year-old man was arrested on a Crook County warrant with a $10 bond for not paying a seatbelt fine. Gillette police stopped him near Common Cents for not using a turn signal in a 2005 Chrysler, Wasson said.
VICIOUS ANIMAL
800 BLOCK NORTH GURLEY AVENUE: A 54-year-old man fell from his bike and fractured his wrist Tuesday afternoon when he was attacked by a dog. The dog’s owner, a 23-year-old woman, confirmed the incident had happened and was given a vicious animal ticket, Wasson said.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TOWN CENTER DRIVE: A 32-year-old woman reported Tuesday that her ex-boyfriend, 35, was stealing her keys. The dispatcher heard a struggle over the phone during the 911 call and it was abruptly disconnected. Police found the woman who told them that her ex-boyfriend had fled and she was otherwise uncooperative, Wasson said.
