The Campbell County Public Land Board voted to give Cam-plex General Manager Jeff Esposito a second raise in a month after meeting in executive session Thursday evening.
In October, the board OK’d a 2% raise for Esposito, also out of the public view in an executive session, which increased his annual salary from $110,000 to $112,200. On Thursday, they voted 3-2 in favor of increasing the raise to 3%, which would be $113,300.
