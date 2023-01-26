A presentation by historian John Egan will focus on the Auschwitz extermination camp through a series of rare photographs beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Campbell County Public Library.
The event, “The Liberation of Auschwitz: A historical remembrance and memorial,” will show the only photographs of their kind at the camp. Egan will also place Auschwitz within the context of the larger Holocaust and the forces that led to it.
