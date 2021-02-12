No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were recorded in Campbell County on Friday, as the county’s numbers dropped by 13 over the past seven days, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
As of Friday, there have been 4,165 confirmed cases, 473 probables and 57 deaths in the county since the pandemic began.
Only three confirmed cases have stuck to the county’s total since February began. Although its total rose to as high as 4,181 last week, that number fluctuated downward and settled at 4,165 by Friday.
Statewide, new cases are down as well. Wyoming has averaged 75.58 new confirmed cases per day in February, compared with its average of more than 200 per day in January.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 3,775
- First vaccine doses administered: 2,859 (75.7%; as of Feb. 10)
- Second vaccine doses received: 2,275
- Second vaccine doses administered: 691 (30.4%; as of Feb. 10)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 0
- Number of probables: 473
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: minus 13
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,165
- Number of active cases: 19
- Recoveries: 4,560
- Recoveries in past seven days: 8
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 57
- Hospitalizations today: 3
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 56
- Number of probables: 7,875
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 300
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 45,211
- Number of active cases: 799
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 647
- Hospitalizations today: 44
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,856 (1,203)
Natrona: 5,745 (1,878)
Campbell: 4,165 (473)
Fremont: 3,968 (700)
Albany: 3,479 (370)
Sweetwater: 3,457 (137)
Sheridan: 2,352 (611)
Weston: 526 (91)
Johnson: 400 (215)
Crook: 384 (33)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.