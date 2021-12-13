A 37-year-old Montana man with a federal probation warrant was arrested after leading law enforcement on a short chase Saturday afternoon.
At about 3 p.m. Saturday, deputies initiated a high-risk stop on a dark gray Nissan Altima on Highway 59, just south of Haight Road. The driver, a 35-year-old man, was ordered to step out of the car. After he got out, the passenger, the 37-year-old, got into the driver’s seat and drove off, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
