Sierra Jenkins, 10, carefully lifts a stone between two wood tongs to drop into a basket to simulate how people used to cook by heating stones and putting them in food like soup during the Rockpile Museums Archeology day on Saturday.
Sierra Jenkins, 10, carefully lifts a stone between two wood tongs to drop into a basket to simulate how people used to cook by heating stones and putting them in food like soup during the Rockpile Museums Archeology day on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.