Just kidding around: Goats join in on local pilates class

A goat named Jack gets a hold of Tara Beard’s sock Saturday during a goat pilates fundraiser at Mike and Erin Galloway’s ranch south of Gillette. The event, which saw goats creating a welcomed distraction while about 25 participants worked through a 30-minute pilates routine, raised $250 for the local nonprofit Edible Prairie.
A goat named Jack chomps on beet greens during a goat pilates fundraiser at Mike and Erin Galloway’s ranch south of Gillette. The event, which saw goats creating a welcomed distraction while about 25 participants worked through a 30-minute pilates routine, raised $250 for the local nonprofit Edible Prairie.
Goats take interest in Tara Beard, left, and Marci Kehli, who visited with goats Saturday during a goat Pilates fundraiser at Mike and Erin Galloway’s ranch south of Gillette. The event, which saw goats creating a welcomed distraction while about 25 participants worked through a 30-minute Pilates routine, raised $250 for the local nonprofit Edible Prairie.
A pilates class with Felicia Jane Pilates had special visitors Saturday morning in the Our Wyoming Life Farm Store on Highway 50.
Along with the two-legged homo sapiens who typically sign up for the workout, a crew of goats and their kids milled around, circling to see if the classes’ participants were completing their movements just right. The goats came about thanks to Erin Galloway, co-founder of the Edible Prairie Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.