Over the last week, the Campbell County Health call center has received between 50 and 100 calls a day from people wondering if they can get tested for the new coronavirus because they’re showing symptoms.
That doesn’t include the calls that private practices are handling from their patients.
That number — which averages out to about two to four calls every hour of the day — doesn’t surprise local medical officials, who set up a special number for residents to call at CCH (307-688-1000) as COVID-19 began to appear in Wyoming.
It’s “a fair number of calls,” said CCH CEO Andy Fitzgerald, adding that he believes it’s trended down a bit.
But few of those who call ultimately will be tested, which is a byproduct both of a lack of availability across the country of testing materials and the recognition that a positive test doesn’t change the treatment, CCH officials said.
It’s not an issue of the supply running low, said Dr. Nick Stamato, chief of medical staff at CCH. The organization has “adequate testing” to meet the priorities that the state Department of Health is telling it to meet.
But there has been a “slight change” in how testing is viewed by the health care industry as it copes with the spreading number of cases across the country.
Testing is limited to a few groups of people, including those who are hospitalized with an acute illness, health care workers and first responders.
Now, the biggest thing with the tests is contact tracing, which is an investigation done by Public Health and the state epidemiologist after a positive test to figure out where the patient contracted the virus and whether s/he may have infected other people.
The testing helps health care workers “understand how many of us are getting this infection,” Stamato said.
There have been nine positive cases in Campbell County of which six have recovered. Some 250 tests from Campbell County have been completed by the Wyoming Public Health Lab.
Campbell County Public Health nurses are monitoring 35 homes that have at least one possible positive patient, and 107 homes have been released.
Fitzgerald said he’s heard from people who said they couldn’t get tested and therefore couldn’t get treated. Whether someone is tested does not change the treatment, he pointed out.
Most of those who have COVID-19 will be quarantined at home and be advised to treat their fever, stay hydrated and get rest.
“Most viral infections, we don’t do tests to see what the name of the virus is, because it doesn’t change how we treat something,” Stamato said.
“There is no treatment, other than stay at home and let your immune system do what God intended it to do,” Fitzgerald said.
CCH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Attila Barabas understands that because this virus is so new, there’s a lot of fear and concern among people. He asks that they trust their doctors and the hospital.
People who are very sick will be admitted to the hospital. So far, none of Campbell County’s cases have required hospitalization.
Increased testing
CCH will have increased testing capabilities in the future, but there is no timeline on when, Stamato said.
CCH has received equipment to test samples in-house instead of having to send them to the state lab. It’s waiting for the reagent, a substance used in a chemical reaction to detect, measure or make other substances.
Another test will test for two types of antibodies. One antibody shows whether someone has been infected, and the other shows whether the person has built up an immunity to the coronavirus. This test is similar to the one that tests patients’ blood sugar by pricking a finger, Stamato said.
More than 80% of the people who get the coronavirus don’t get “terribly sick,” Stamato said. This new test would help CCH “understand who’s been exposed, who’s gotten over it and who has some immunity to it.”
A timeline on when any of that will be available is constantly evolving.
“We’re told it’s weeks away, a little bit longer,” Stamato said. “We don’t have local control over when we get these things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.