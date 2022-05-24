A 46-year-old man was arrested for using meth and shoplifting after a series of incidents that began at Creative Beverages around 11 a.m. Monday.
A liquor store employee reported that an unknown man had ordered a $6 shot, gave her a credit card and left the store, saying that he would return later. When he never returned, she ran the card and it was declined, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
