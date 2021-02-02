More than a month into Campbell County’s rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, questions remain.
Many in the community have reached out to Campbell County Public Health asking about the vaccine’s safety, effectiveness and availability, among other clarifications.
Last week, Campbell County Public Health Executive Director Jane Glaser answered some of the common questions about the new vaccine and the county’s evolving distribution plan.
Question: What COVID-19 vaccine side effects are there?
Answer: Although side effects can happen, Glaser said they are similar to other shots.
“Mainly, it’s nothing more than with a flu vaccine,” Glaser said. “It can have tenderness at the site, your arm could turn red, it might even look a little rashy around the site and that can come a couple of weeks after.
“(Symptoms can be) headaches, low-grade fever, body aches, kind of a general feeling of not feeling really well. Most of the time it lasts about 12 hours. They’re not terribly severe.”
Of the 2,067 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the county as of last week, Glaser said there has only been one abnormal reaction. The person did not have to be hospitalized and the incident was reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which will investigate the cause.
Even when minor side effects occur, Glaser said it’s not a bad sign.
“It’s a good sign when you have side effects because it shows that you’re having an antibody response, that your body is building antibodies against the virus,” she said.
Q: When are you eligible to be vaccinated?
A: Public Health is working within the guidelines created by the Wyoming Department of Health, which are based on federal recommendations. So far, two tiers of people eligible for vaccination have been designated.
Tier 1A focuses on medical personnel and other frontline workers in direct patient care, as well as residents of long-term care facilities.
Tier 1B includes other frontline workers, including school employees, law enforcement, grocery store workers and people age 70 and older, among others.
Tweaks have been made to those tiers and a third tier is in the works at the state level, Glaser said.
Q: What is the vaccine acceptance rate?
A: Throughout the county, Glaser said those eligible for the vaccine have accepted it at a less-than-ideal rate.
Robert Quintana, Campbell County Health’s director of pharmacy, said the vaccine acceptance rate among CCH employees is almost 40%. Others offered the vaccine, including the Sheriff’s Office, Police Department and Campbell County School District, accepted it at closer to 25%, Glaser said.
Glaser said she would like to see those numbers closer to 75%, ideally as high as 90%. Many parts of the country have seen similar reticence in their acceptance rates of the vaccine.
“I don’t look at it as a failure,” Glaser said. “I look at it as we started out slow but we’re gaining in these percentages in a short period of time.”
But those age 70 and older came out in force when the vaccine was first made available to them. After having to turn away seniors at their first vaccination clinic, hosted at the Senior Center on Jan. 22, Public Health scheduled a drive-thru clinic at Cam-plex for Feb. 12. It hopes the event runs more smoothly this time around.
“I really think our seniors are the poster children for this vaccine,” Glaser said. “It really shows how they came out for the vaccine. I think that’s going to help other people want to take the vaccine.”
Q: What if you already had COVID-19?
A: Even if you have tested positive for COVID-19 before, Glaser said the vaccine is still recommended.
As long as people are no longer sick and it has been at least two weeks since their infection, it is advised to go ahead and get vaccinated when eligible.
Q: What if you’re exposed after being fully vaccinated?
A: Even once fully vaccinated, quarantining is still recommended when someone comes in contact with a COVID-19 positive case.
“At this point in time, we have to say yes, but that is another part of the research going on,” Glaser said. “The vaccine just hasn’t been out long enough to be able to definitely say, ‘No, you wouldn’t have to.’ We’re hopeful that is going to be the case, we just don’t have confirmation yet.”
Q: And what about masks?
A: A similar rules goes for wearing face masks, Glaser said.
“Right now that’s what the CDC says,” she said. “Again, we just aren’t there yet with the research. Hopefully the vaccines will get us to that normal life again. Hopefully that will be the case.”
Q: Is the vaccine safe for pregnant women?
A: “Yes, the recommendation is for pregnant women to receive the vaccine,” Glaser said.
Although pregnant women are not in either of the priority groups yet, she recommends they talk to their doctors in advance so they can get vaccinated once it is available to them.
Of course, pregnant women who qualify in the already released priority groups are eligible and are recommended to receive the vaccine, but Glaser still recommends talking to a physician ahead of time.
There is no evidence that the COVID-19 vaccine can lead to any reproductive health issues, she said.
Q: What about the online conspiracies?
A: Numerous conspiracy theories and snippets of misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines have circulated on social media and online.
“Especially on social media, you hear that there are microchips in the vaccine, that it is made from all kinds of various ingredients, and it is not,” Glaser said. “There are no microchips, there’s no poison, there’s no acid, there’s no monkey parts.
“Anytime we have a new vaccine, we see this. This is normal response to new vaccine.”
Instead, she recommends finding information from reputable sources, like the CDC, or calling Public Health to have questions answered.
Q: ‘Wait and see’ approach?
A: With the relatively quick approval and lack of public education about the COVID-19 vaccine, some candidates have opted out of immunization to give it more time.
Glaser said the “wait-and-see” approach slows down the vaccine’s community impact, advising anyone eligible to accept the vaccine when they can.
“The more people that take the vaccine, the more immunity we see in the community from the vaccine, the quicker we will be able to see our lives going back to some kind of normality because the virus will not be able to survive with the immunity that the vaccine can provide to the community,” Glaser said.
Although the vaccine is new, Glaser said its technology has been around close to 10 years, with this being the first chance to use it quickly and effectively.
Q: Can you get different vaccine brands for first and second shots?
A: The current recommendation is to not mix brands of the vaccine. For instance, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are each given in two separate doses three or four weeks apart.
It is recommended that everyone get both shots and that they be from the same maker. There is research being done to study the effects of mixing vaccine brands, but it is incomplete and still not recommended, Glaser said.
Whichever vaccine a person gets, she said it is still important to get both shots.
“The studies that I have read say it is approximately 50% immunity with one dose, then it shoots up to between 94% and 95% with the second dose,” Glaser said.
If someone misses a second dose, she said it is not too late. Although it is not ideal, the second dose can be given past the three or four week time it is scheduled, if need be.
“We are very closely monitoring that so we know the people who got their first dose are going to be able to get their second,” Glaser said.
Q: What about testing?
A: Public Health still conducts drive-thru COVID-19 testing by appointment at its facility Monday through Thursday. Fridays have been mostly focused on running vaccine clinics, Glaser said.
Still, testing can be done at Campbell County Memorial Hospital’s walk-in clinic and and a number of other providers in town.
Free at-home tests are available from the state and can be ordered on the Wyoming Department of Health’s website.
“We have noticed that our testing has dropped off recently,” Glaser said. “I do think that goes hand-in-hand with the fact that we don’t have as many sick people in the community. If people aren’t sick, they’re not going to be testing as much.”
Q: With cases dropping, are the recommendations the same?
A: Although the rate of new cases in the county have gone down over the past month or so, Glaser still emphasized the importance of following public health guidelines.
Public Health found that many of its cases were not from large gatherings so much as smaller, intimate settings such as birthday parties, weddings and funerals.
“The recommendation we try to give is keep your circle small,” Glaser said. “Know who you’re with, know what their health status is and if you think you have any symptoms, please be cognizant of that, take care of yourself and prevent spreading it in the community.”
