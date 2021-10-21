Another COVID-19 related death was recorded in Campbell County on Thursday as Campbell County Memorial Hospital reached 23 COVID-19 patients.
The latest Campbell County death involved an older adult man who was a resident of a local long-term care facility and died in October. He also had health conditions known to put people at higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Wyoming recorded 13 more COVID-19 related deaths Thursday, increasing its death toll to 1,149 since the pandemic began. Of those, 96 involved Campbell County residents.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Wyoming and Campbell County as well. There were 249 COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout Wyoming on Wednesday and Thursday. The 23 COVID-19 patients in Campbell County Memorial Hospital is the most since December.
Campbell County Health is cancelling elective surgeries as of Oct. 25 in order to preserve inpatient beds and to reallocate staff as needed. Surgeries can still be performed in emergency situations, according to a CCH press release.
The organization will evaluate its surgical capacity on a weekly basis.
Here are the latest numbers:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 12,617 (Oct. 18)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 10,769 (Oct. 18)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,112 (as of Oct. 18)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 50
- Number of probables: 865
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 416
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 7,662
- Number of active cases: 223
- State numbers do not specify vaccination status
- Recoveries: 8,181
- Recoveries in past seven days: 289
- New deaths: 1
- Overall deaths: 96
- Hospitalizations today: 23
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 266
- Number of probables: 19,650
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 4,143
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 80,012
- Number of active cases: 3,534
- New deaths: 13
- Overall deaths: 1,149
- Hospitalizations today: 249
