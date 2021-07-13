Campbell County recorded its first COVID-19 related death since the end of March as Wyoming added nine more virus-related deaths to its toll Tuesday.
He was an older man who was hospitalized and died in June with conditions that put him at higher risk of complications from COVID-19, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The other eight deaths included residents of Johnson, Laramie, Niobrara, Platte and Sweetwater counties.
The number of active cases also rose in Campbell County, after seeing a slight decrease in cases last week. After adding five new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, there are now 20 active cases in the county, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,872 (as of July 12)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,037 (as of July 12)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,036
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 5
- Number of probables: 549
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 29
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,664
- Number of active cases: 20
- Recoveries: 5,133
- Recoveries in past seven days: 12
- New deaths: 1
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 3
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 76
- Number of probables: 10,235
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 676
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 53,000
- Number of active cases: 557
- New deaths: 9
- Overall deaths: 760
- Hospitalizations today: 52
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.