On the first day of classes at the University of Wyoming, 42 cases of COVID-19 were announced after the one-time reentry testing requirement held between Wednesday and Sunday, according to a statement released by the university on Monday.
The 42 positive cases represent a 1.19% positivity rate after 9,296 students and university employees were tested over the five-day period.
The statement said that students and employees who weren’t able to be tested during that window will receive emails directing them to schedule testing appointments this week to provide a more complete picture of UW’s COVID-19 status. Testing is required of all students and employees who will spend any time on campus this fall.
The university’s active case count was 70 after the results of the testing came in — 45 students off campus, 18 students on campus and seven employees.
An anonymous survey administered during the five-day testing window also found that 4,402 students, or 66%, and 1,789 employees, or 88%, said they’d been vaccinated, according to the university’s statement. These percentages are much higher than those that were self-reported to UW’s Student Health Service and Human Resources.
“We’re encouraged by the results of this one-time testing event and the related survey on vaccination,” said university president Ed Seidel in the statement. “While the numbers are incomplete, they show that we’re beginning the semester in conditions that will allow us to proceed with in-person classes and activities. We’re counting on those who’ve tested positive and those with whom they’ve had contact to isolate and quarantine as required by the state.
"Those who haven’t yet been vaccinated and are medically able should strongly consider doing so. And everyone should adhere to our indoor mask requirement to start the semester and follow basic health guidelines, such as staying home when you’re sick, so that we keep our infection numbers under control.”
The university’s more limited testing program of both the vaccinated and unvaccinated will resume next week, according to the statement. That program will randomly test 3% of the university’s population each week.
