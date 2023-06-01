Rodeo (copy)
Other sheep scatter as Chaisley Haymann hangs on for an 80-point ride in the junior sheep riding competition of the 2022 Little Levi Rodeo at Cam-plex in Gillette. This year's rodeo begins with a princess contest at 6 p.m. Friday followed by a day of competition Saturday at Cam-plex Wrangler Arena.

 News Record File Photo

A queen and princess contest will kick off the Little Levi Rodeo at 6 p.m. Friday in Cam-plex Wrangler Arena.

