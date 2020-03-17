Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Wyoming, bringing the state’s overall count to 11.
The new case involves an older adult male resident of Laramie County and comes less than 24 hours since the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory identified seven cases of coronavirus disease 2019 in Fremont County.
Those cases are related to the case of an older Fremont County resident who was confirmed to have the virus Friday. The other two Wyoming cases are a Sheridan County woman and a man, also from Sheridan County.
The Wyoming Department of Health will follow up to investigate exposure risks related to the new case “and will work to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in contact with the individual,” according to a WDH press release.
